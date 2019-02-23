Gas tax: breaking down where your money will go

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - This week we've been covering all aspects of Governor Mike DeWine's proposed 18-cents-a-gallon GAS tax increase. The governor says we need the money to maintain and improve our roads and that if this money doesn't come through, ODOT will operate at a deficit.
WTOL spoke to state truck drivers, local lawmakers, and you.
Ohio has some of the lowest taxes on gas in the country.
It's a lot of numbers, so we did the math for you.
Right now the gas tax brings in 28 cents per gallon. Add the extra 18 cent tax that newly elected Governor Mike DeWine proposed and it goes up to 46 cents out of every gallon of gas you buy to be put back into our roads; 60 percent of the new tax money will go to straight to the Ohio Department of Transportation, which Governor DeWine believes is needed for the future of ODOT.
Based on the current proposal, ODOT released an extensive spreadsheet breaking down by county, city, village and township of roughly how much of that remaining 40 percent goes back to each region.
For county roads, each of Ohio’s 88 counties gets the same amount, roughly an extra $2 million per year.
Municipalities are allotted funds based on number of vehicles registered there, while townships are split up based on a combination of center line miles and vehicle registrations.
In Toledo that equates to about an extra 6 million dollars for our roads every year.
In neighboring Oregon, for example, that number sits at about a half a million.
That leaves many wondering what would their hard earned tax money buy Toledoans?
Reconstructing a residential road costs about $2.2 million per lane mile. Resurfacing the same road is just over half a million and reclaiming it costs about $800,000. Combined with the annual tax money the state already brings in now, we could get about five miles of road reconstructed, 21 miles resurfaced or 15 miles reclaimed each year.
Main streets cost much more than residential ones to repair and maintain, but if it only needs mill and fill, that is less expensive.
Keep in mind, it's up to the Ohio General Assembly to decide if that 18 cent proposed gas tax amount is right.. or if they ultimately think it should be higher or lower.
You can see the full breakdown sorted by county visit here.
