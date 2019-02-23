Festival fireworks canceled after accident on the Maumee

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One person is in the hospital after a pyrotechnics mortar went off while preparing for the Fire and Ice Festival on Saturday morning.
This happened near the docks in east Toledo around 10:30 a.m.
According to Toledo Fire, workers were loading the pyrotechnics onto a truck when one of them went off. One worker sustained burns to his legs and was transported to St. V’s with non-life threatening injuries.
The fireworks display planned for the Fire and Ice Festival Saturday night has been canceled due to the incident. All other festival events are set to take place as scheduled.
Viewers from as far as five miles away reported hearing large “booms” from the accident.
Investigators are making their way to the scene.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
