David Contreras sentenced to 12-years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls at a hotel in Bowling Green

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - One of the four men accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls at a hotel in Bowling Green learned his fate Friday.
David Contreras learned his fate in the Wood County common pleas court. The 29-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Last week he pleaded guilty to attempted rape, attempted sexual conduct and abduction. Contreras is one of the four men accused of raping and holding a 13 and 14-year-old against their will on June 28 at the Days Inn off Wooster street in in Bowling Green.
During the sentencing, Contreras begged Judge Reger for forgiveness, saying he was incredibly sorry for his actions. Addtionally, Contreras explained he was not aware 13 and 14-year-olds are unable to give consent, because the age in Mexico is not clear like it is in the United States.
Contreras has a wife and children back in Mexico and will be deported immediately after serving his 12 years. He will also have to register as a tier-three sex offender.
His co-defendent, Simon Juan, was previously sentenced to one year in prison. Two other suspects have not yet been arrested.
