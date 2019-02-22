Wanted suspect in south Toledo murder arrested

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A suspect who is wanted for a murder in south Toledo has been arrested.
Northwood police arrested 28-year-old Malcolm Walker early Thursday morning.
Walker was arrested at the America’s Best Value Hotel in Northwood around 4:30 a.m. Police say Walker was in a room at the hotel and was arrested without incident.
Walker is wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Steven Brown.
Brown was shot inside an apartment on the 1800 block of Glendale Ave.
Walker will appear in court on Feb. 25.
