Wanted suspect in south Toledo murder arrested
By WTOL Newsroom | February 22, 2019 at 7:08 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 7:22 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A suspect who is wanted for a murder in south Toledo has been arrested.

Northwood police arrested 28-year-old Malcolm Walker early Thursday morning.

Walker was arrested at the America’s Best Value Hotel in Northwood around 4:30 a.m. Police say Walker was in a room at the hotel and was arrested without incident.

Walker is wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Steven Brown.

Brown was shot inside an apartment on the 1800 block of Glendale Ave.

Walker will appear in court on Feb. 25.

