River Hollow Farm in Perrysburg suffering from winter damages

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Hutson family has owned River Hollow Far, 25 years.
It’s located near Fort Meigs in Perrysburg. They keep equestrian horses, train riders in the area and keep 27 horses on site.
The farm is a 1,000 feet from the Maumee River. When the flooding came in, water reached over 10 feet high. But then once the water went down, the ice came.
Right now, it’s still four feet high and it has damaged 70-percent of their fencing at the farm. Trees that were 100 years old were knocked down, and the ice stretches over a mile.
The show arena was under three feet of water and at this time, is still unusable.
Everything’s on hold for now, from all the damage and they aren’t getting much help from their insurance which is leaving the farm in a tough spot.
There’s a Go Fund Me to help the Hutson’s rebuild their farm which can be found here. In two days, they’ve received over $6,000,
