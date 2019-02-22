Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Ecuador

Author: Associated Press
Published: 5:35 AM CST February 22, 2019
Updated: 5:35 AM CST February 22, 2019
The U.S. Geological Survey says a very powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck eastern Ecuador close to its border with Peru.
The USGS said Friday morning’s quake was near the town of Montalvo, Ecuador, at a depth of 132 kilometers (82 miles), nearly 17 kilometers (10 miles) south of the town of Montalvo.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
