Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Ecuador

The earthquake hit near Ecuador’s border with Peru.

Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Ecuador
February 22, 2019 at 6:55 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 6:55 AM

Author: Associated Press

Published: 5:35 AM CST February 22, 2019

Updated: 5:35 AM CST February 22, 2019

The U.S. Geological Survey says a very powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck eastern Ecuador close to its border with Peru.

The USGS said Friday morning’s quake was near the town of Montalvo, Ecuador, at a depth of 132 kilometers (82 miles), nearly 17 kilometers (10 miles) south of the town of Montalvo.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.