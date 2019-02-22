Patriot’s owner, Robert Kraft, charged with soliciting prostitution

Author: Beth McEvoy
JUPITER, Florida — The New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be charged with two counts in a human trafficking bust.
According to WPEC police say Kraft visited Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter in January 2019.
That business has reportedly been tied to an international human trafficking ring.
WPEC reports there will be a warrant for Kraft’s arrest.
The Orchids of Asia Day Spa was one of 10 that were shut down in Florida after a lengthy investigation uncovered women were in "sexual servitude," according to Treasure Coast Newspapers.
Authorities say Kraft is not a Florida resident, but he owns property in Palm Beach.
