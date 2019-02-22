Ohio Parks and Recreation gives top prize to Toledo park

“It is a wetland restoration. We’ve lost about 95% of all of our wetlands in the United States, so anytime we get the opportunity to restore one of these sites, it’s critical that we do. Here at Howard Marsh it’s really unique because we’re taking stormwater runoff from the West community and the East community instead of that stormwater being directly discharged out into Lake Erie, it’s now being discharged into the wetland and allowing those wetland processes to take over and to purify that water," Denis Franklin, Natural Resources supervisor for Metroparks Toledo explained.