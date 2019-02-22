Neighbors React to Unusual Violence in their South Toledo Neighborhood

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A gunman is on the run tonight. Now neighbors are reacting to the overnight violence in their South Toledo neighborhood.
Multiple neighbors say it's abnormal for their neighborhood to be turned into a crime scene.
"I was kinda a little bit flabbergasted, taken aback at what I heard, the tragedy that took place last night. I think that's atypical for this neighborhood,” life-long neighborhood resident Bernie Nawrocki said.
A fatal shooting happened just a few doors down from two churches and up the street from Harvard Elementary School. Some neighbors say they just moved into the area, and this concerns them. One South Toledo leader hopes this event will bring neighbors closer together.
“We don’t make anything better by just going into our shells. We make things better by helping each other out and keeping an eye out for each other,” Pastor Ed Heilman said, a long-time South Toledo resident and leader of Park Church.
Each neighbor says they hope their area will continue to grow and sell itself. They don’t want a violent incident to taint its appeal.
"I would hope that it was an isolated incident, and not indicative of something larger,” Nawrocki said.
Toledo Police say they found 29-year-old Steven Brown inside a four-unit apartment building on Glendale Avenue around 9 p.m. last night. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.
Police have since a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Malcom Walker.
If you have any information on the crime or Walker’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.
