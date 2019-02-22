First Alert Forecast: Chilly morning, bright afternoon

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly clear skies this morning, with calm and quiet weather. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s. Any snow melt from yesterday may refreeze on some untreated surfaces.
Brighter sunshine will be expected this afternoon with highs in the low 40s. A cooler breeze near the Lake Erie shore will keep some communities in the 30s near the easterly breeze.
It will be chilly much of the day on Saturday. Temperatures will slowly stumble into the 40s into the afternoon. Rain will be likely on Saturday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will likely soar into the upper 50s after dark on Saturday. Downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight Saturday as a powerful cold front blasts through the area.
A FIRST ALERT DAY on Sunday as it will turn windy and colder. Winds will gust over 50 mph will be frequent. It is possible that tree damage, wind damage and power outages may occur. Be prepared now for a windy end to the weekend!
