Family, Crime Stoppers looking for Lenawee Co. man

LENAWEE COUNTY (WTOL) - Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
They are looking for information about 27-year-old Christopher James Dickerson, who was last seen by his family on Jan. 20 of this year.
Family members say Dickerson is always active on Facebook, but has not posted anything since Jan. 20.
His family says they have also not had any contact by phone or in person with Dickerson.
Dickerson is described as a white male standing at 5′11″ and weighing 180 pounds.
Anyone with information should call 517-266-6161 or 517-266-6161. You can also submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/431.
