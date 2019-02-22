Adrian Police Department releases sketch of suspect involved in Meijer attempted abduction

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for help in searching for the suspect involved in an attempted abduction that happened in the Adrian Meijer parking lot last month.
Below is a sketch of the suspect.
At the time of the abduction on January 31, witnesses say the man was driving a gray over gray 2002 to 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Witnesses and the victim describe the suspect as a thinly built, medium tone black male around 45 to 50 years old.
Anyone with any information about this incident or man is encouraged to call Detective Rufner at (517)264-4834.
