Walmart’s Baby Savings Day vs. Amazon: who has the best deals?

Author: Ian Hill, DEALBOSS
Published: 5:06 PM EST February 20, 2019
Updated: 5:31 PM EST February 20, 2019
Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Anticipation for Walmart’s Baby Savings Day event stirred up a frenzy online and on social media on Wednesday, as parents and others looked forward to the opportunity to save big on expensive baby gear.
The retail event will be held Saturday at participating stores — find a list here. In an email, a Walmart spokesperson said the event would feature "product demonstrations on large items like Safety 1st and Graco car seats, and small items like NUK pacifiers and Tommee Tippee bottles.
"In addition, customers can expect to find select car seats, travel systems and carriers on roll back in stores with more great savings online," the spokesperson wrote.
But how much can you save actually save at the event? The spokesperson shared some sample deals that she said will be found in Walmart stores; here's how they compare to prices that can be found on Amazon:
LILLEBaby Complete Carrier
- Walmart Baby Savings Day price: $99.00, a $20 savings according to the spokesperson
- Amazon price: $99.00
Graco Modes Travel System
- Walmart Baby Savings Day price: $179.00, a $20 savings according to the spokesperson
- Amazon price: $322.99, although Amazon also has a Graco FastAction Fold Travel System for $180 with limited stock available
Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
- Walmart Baby Savings Day price: $239.00, a $30 savings according to the spokesperson
- Amazon price: $239.99
Walmart is also is offering Baby Savings Days deals online; click here to shop.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.