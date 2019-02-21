Victoria’s Secret bringing back swimwear just in time for summer

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Good news for those of you who miss soaking up the sun in a Victoria’s Secret swimsuit.
After three years, the brand announced the return of their swimwear line, just in time for summer!
Victoria’s Secret made the announcement on Feb. 19 with this tweet:
According to Victoria’s Secret, the swimwear collection will feature a mix of labels from their own brand, as well as other swimsuit labels.
The swim line will be made available on their website in March.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.