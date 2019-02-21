TPD mourns death of Det. Keith Dressel 12 years after he was killed in line of duty

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s been 12 years since the Toledo Police Department lost one of their down, Detective Keith Dressesl.
Det. Dressel was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 21, 2007 when he and two other officers attempted to approach two young men who were violating the city’s curfew ordinance and involved in a drug transaction.
The two officers pursued one of the men while Det. Dressel pursued the other in the dense fog. Within seconds of the pursuit, the juvenile shot Det. Dressel point-black in the chest.
Det. Dressel was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:34 a.m.
Robert Jobe, who was 15 at the time, was later arrested and sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for Det. Dressel’s murder.
Det. Dressel left behind a wife and two children, along with an entire family of Toledo Police officers, who will make sure he is never forgotten.
