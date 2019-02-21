Toledo police, fire departments face off in Battle of the Badges basketball game

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are taking it to the court for a Battle of the Badges basketball game.
The departments will face off in the friendly competition at 2 p.m. at Savage Arena before the Toledo Rockets play the Northern Illinois Huskies at 6 p.m.
Tickets are available for $10 and are good for both Battle of the Badges and the Rockets game.
You can purchase tickets for Toledo Police with promo code “POLICE"; $5 of every ticket sale with this promo code will be donated back to the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association.
You can also purchase tickets fro Toledo Fire with promo code “FIRE”; $5 of those tickets will be donated back to Toledo Firefighters’ Local 92 Charity.
At halftime of the Rockets basketball game, the winner of Battle of the Badges and the team that raises the most money through ticket sales will be recognized.
Check out the Battle of the Badges Facebook page for ticket information and more.
