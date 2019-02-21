Person shot three times in south Toledo near the Anthony Wayne Trail

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot three times Wednesday evening in south Toledo.
Toledo Police say the victim was shot on the 1800 block of Glendale Avenue near the Anthony Wayne trail around 9 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene, they transported the victim to a local hospital.
Police are working to identify the shooter and are currently interviewing witnesses.
This is an on-going investigation and developing story which will be updated as more details are confirmed.
