Perrysburg city council approves demolition of historic downtown home

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - It’s a story WTOL first reported a few months ago.
A denied request in September to tear down a historic home in Perrysburg has since been appealed and approved.
After Tuesday night’s city council meeting, a 4 -2 vote approved the demolition after owners Andrew and Valerie Wilhelm claimed the house was too unsafe to be renovated.
A decision that isn’t sitting well with city councilwoman Deborah Born.
“This is an important house in the historic district,” said Born. “It’s the only one that has a mansard roof, it’s 120 years old. It’s held up all this time, over all these years, until a gentleman from Middleton Township decided that he was going to demolish it.”
One of Born’s main concerns is other people thinking they can do the same thing.
“By doing this action shows that anyone can come before city council, pretend they have a lawsuit, say they’re going to sue city council and say there are issues with a building in the historic district," Born said.
Stacy Fork, owner of The Gown Shop in downtown Perrysburg, said the demolition of the home doesn’t concern her so much as what Wilhelm plans on doing with the land after, and how it’ll look in the district.
“It’s an old town and there’s a lot of history here so being able to take things and re-purposing it and making it new to what it needs to be, I’m sure that they’ll keep it in the realm of what looks great for downtown Perrysburg,” said Fork.
After having to jump through the hurdles she had to for her business, Fork hopes the same goes for the owners.
“I put in all new windows and did all new awnings and drapes that are outside of my door. All of that had to get approved by the board," she explained.
“What this smells like, to me, this whole situation, it smells of modernization and commercialization of the historic district. And once you knock one down, it gives everybody else the domino effect to do the same.”
WTOL reached out to the Wilhelm’s by phone and through Facebook Wednesday for comment but never heard back.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.