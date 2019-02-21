Now there is a Keurig for booze and it can make everything from margaritas to Moscow mules

Now there is a Keurig for booze and it can make everything from margaritas to Moscow mules
February 21, 2019 at 5:39 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 5:39 AM

Author: Samantha Kubota

Published: 9:46 PM EST February 20, 2019

Updated: 3:39 AM EST February 21, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It’s maybe not what we needed, but it’s what is happening: a Kurig that makes boozy beverages.

Keurig and Anheuser-Busch InBev got together to launch “Drinkworks,” a machine that can make chilled alcoholic drink with only a pod.

The machine will be able to make cocktails, brews, ciders with the touch of a button, and will offer 24 different drinks to start.

Insider reports the machine will run you $299, plus about $4 a pod and $7 for CO2 tanks.

(Drinkworks)

The machine is only available in St. Louis, Missouri for now, but plans to launch in other states – including Florida and California – this summer.

Worth noting, you cannot make regular coffee K cups in this machine and you have to keep the boozy pods in the fridge.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.