Man arrested for allegedly punching TPD officer in the face

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A central Toledo man is behind bars for allegedly punching a Toledo Police officer in the face.
According to court documents, Christopher Bibbs punched an officer in the face twice while the officer was trying to arrest him.
Police say Bibbs was also hiding a loaded revolver in his sweatpants while the officer was trying to arrest him.
He is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.
Bibbs is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next week.
