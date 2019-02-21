‘I’m a man of God’ | Man in custody after leading deputies on chase in stolen ambulance

Author: Doug Delony
Published: 3:58 AM CST February 21, 2019
Updated: 10:00 AM CST February 21, 2019
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A patient allegedly stole an ambulance outside a Kingwood hospital and led officers on a chase through the Humble and Crosby areas early Thursday.
Police were chasing the suspect before 4 a.m. northeast of Houston.
Humble PD, Houston PD and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit, which came to an end in a neighborhood south of Huffman.
Police used spike strips, and the suspect eventually stopped but not before the ambulance sustained some damage.
The suspect was caught on video shouting "I'm a man of God" while arguing with police and paramedics who were working to calm him.
His identity has not been released.
