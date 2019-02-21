‘I’m a man of God’ | Man in custody after leading deputies on chase in stolen ambulance

Humble PD, Houston PD and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the lengthy pursuit.

February 21, 2019 at 11:52 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 11:52 AM

Author: Doug Delony

Published: 3:58 AM CST February 21, 2019

Updated: 10:00 AM CST February 21, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A patient allegedly stole an ambulance outside a Kingwood hospital and led officers on a chase through the Humble and Crosby areas early Thursday.

Police were chasing the suspect before 4 a.m. northeast of Houston.

Humble PD, Houston PD and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit, which came to an end in a neighborhood south of Huffman.

Police used spike strips, and the suspect eventually stopped but not before the ambulance sustained some damage.

The suspect was caught on video shouting "I'm a man of God" while arguing with police and paramedics who were working to calm him.

His identity has not been released.

