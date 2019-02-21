Go 491 Must Do Rundown: Week of Feb. 21

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Spend some time in the 419 this weekend doing any number of these great events!
Thursday, February 21
· Thursday | AXE 419 Inaugural Axe Throwing League | AXE 419 - Rossford | 7 - 10 p.m.
o AXE 419's Inaugural Axe Throwing League is Here!!!
o The league will start up on Thursday February 22 and will run for 8 weeks until April 11th.
o Limited in the number of throwers so please sign up early and we can add a second league on a different night if needed.
o League play cost $120 per person with $60 due at the time of sign-up.
· Thursday - Saturday | Fire + Ice Festival | Promenade Park
o February has never been so cool (and hot)! Join us and a few thousand of your friends for three days of FREE fun packed into Promenade Park.
o ProMedica’s Fire + Ice Festival is an outdoors festival featuring:
§ ice sculptures, ice skating, video games on the big screen, a charity soup cook-off, fire throwers, face painting, magicians, stilt walkers, crafts, a zip line, a mobile escape room, characters from Laurel’s Princess Parties, hot chocolate stations, and more.
§ For attendees wishing to warm up during the festival, heated tents will be available.
§ There will also be music and entertainment throughout the festival and food and drink options available for purchase.
§ A spectacular firework display will light up the sky Saturday night to mark the end of the festival.
Friday, February 22
· Friday | The Dazzle Colonnade Dedication | Lower Level Garage Promenade Park| 7 p.m.
o Located in ProMedica's Depot garage in Promenade Park, The Dazzle Colonnade by local artist Natalie Lanese references Dazzle Camouflage while incorporating the bright color palette and striking patterns synonymous with Lanese's work.
o The transformed walkway uses pattern, repetition, rhythm and movement to create an experiential and interactive painted space.
o A dedication celebration with remarks from Natalie Lanese, leaders at The Arts Commission and ProMedica, and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will take place as part of ProMedica's Fire & Ice festival on Friday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 23
· Saturday | SNOWGA at Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel | 10 a.m.
o Discover the art of Ashtanga Vinyasa with a complimentary outdoor yoga class for ALL LEVELS hosted by Malena Caruso of Toledo Asana Room!
o We will build heat in the body using our ujjayi breathing (breath of fire 🔥) generating internal heat (tapas)... keeping us warm.
o We will practice withdrawing from our external senses (pratyahara) and focusing on our breath.
o We will meet in the lobby of Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel at 10am and head outside for this event. Please bring your own mat. DRESS IN LAYERS --- You’ll be surprised when your start shedding layers! We will carry on with the class inside if weather conditions do not permit us to be outside in the elements.
o This is a complimentary 1-hour yoga event to attend before you head over to Fire + Ice Festival in Promenade Park! Head upstairs to Brim House to enjoy their weekend brunch menu as well as their famous bloody mary & mimosa bar! Bring your friends!
· Saturday | OSCAR NIGHT 2019 | Grand Lobby of Train Station | 6 - 10 p.m.
o An exclusive evening as we bring the ambiance of a Hollywood institution to Northwest Ohio! Oscar Night 2019 will be an evening of glitz and glamour inspired by the annual Academy Awards celebration.
o You and your guests will enjoy the attention of screaming fans as you walk down the red carpet.
o A night full of specialty food from over 15 local restaurants, cocktails, live entertainment and a few unique experiences usually reserved for the Hollywood elite.
· Saturday | Go Ape Fun Run | The Toledo Zoo | 8:30 - 10 a.m.
o No rules, just run! In conjunction with the Cabin Fever Weekend activities of Not Monkeyin’ Around Day, the Zoo is hosting the Go Ape Fun Run.
o There will be two runs, a ½ mile route for pre-k to grade 3, costing $3 per runner and a mile route for 4th – 6th graders costing $5 per runner. Check-in for both runs begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Aquarium. Both routes are outdoors and contained within Zoo grounds.
o Runs will NOT be timed as this is simply an opportunity to blow off some pent up winter energy All runners will receive a participation ribbon, hot chocolate and a snack.
o After the run, stay and enjoy the Zoo and the rest of the day’s activities too!
o Ready, set, GO APE!
· Saturday | Great Downtown Soup Cook-off | Promenade Park - Fire + Ice Festival | 12 - 3 p.m.
o Vote on your favorite soups from 13 downtown restaurants at The Great Downtown Soup Cook-Off, happening as part of the Fire + Ice Festival!
o Admission is $5 per person and children 5 and under are free.
o Go 419 Host Malena Caruso is one of the judges!
o 100% of proceeds benefit Friends of Lucas County Children's Services.
o Restaurants confirmed for the event are Blarney Irish Pub Toledo, Focaccia's Deli, The Steam Plant Cafe at ProMedica's Headquarters, The Chop House Toledo, Real Seafood Company Toledo, Downtown Johnny's, M' Osteria and Bar, and Ye Olde Durty Bird. More restaurants and announcements to come.
· Saturday | Wintering the Towpath Trail Hike | Providence Metropark | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
o Shake off those winter blahs at the best winter hike in the region.
o Stunning views of the Maumee River await those hiking the 5 miles from Providence to Bend View.
o Board a shuttle bus back to Providence for more winter fun; chili, s’mores, hot chocolate and a Beer Garden at Lock #44 (next to the Heritage Center).
o If weather conditions are right, bring your own skates for skating on the Canal, or wander to the Isaac Ludwig Mill and see artisans at their craft. Participants receive a collectible commemorative gift.
o Want to go extreme?? Join our Metroparks staff on a guided hike of 10 miles. Wintering Extreme 10 miler starts at 8:30 a.m. Registration for 10-mile extreme begins at 8 a.m.
o Pre-registration is encouraged but not required (you may register onsite the day of for either option)
o Registration Fee supports upkeep/maintenance of the Towpath Trail:
§ Ages 13+: $5.00
§ Ages 12 and under free
o Registration on-site begins at 8 a.m.
o Guided Wintering Extreme 10 miler starts at 8:30 a.m.
o 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Wintering Celebration
· Saturday | Battle of the Badges Basketball Game | Savage Arena | 2 p.m.
o Support the Toledo Police and Fire Departments in the first annual Battle of the Badges basketball game at Savage Arena!
o Following the game, come out to the Rocket basketball game at 6:00 p.m. for their nationally televised match-up against the Northern Illinois Huskies.
o Tickets are available for $10 and are good for both games!
§ Purchase $10.00 tickets for Toledo Police with promo code: "POLICE". $5.00 from every ticket sale with that promo code will be donated back to the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association.
§ Purchase $10.00 tickets for Toledo Fire with promo code: "FIRE". $5.00 from every ticket sale with that promo code will be donated back to the Toledo Firefighters' Local 92 Charity.
o At half-time of the Toledo basketball game, the winner of the Battle of the Badges game and the team that raises the most money through ticket sales will be recognized.
Sunday, February 24
· Sunday | 8th Annual Kielbasa Cook-off| St. Clement Hall | 1 - 6 p.m.
o The 8th Annual Kielbasa Cook Off comes back with all the fun and excitement as only the Polish can do!
o Come try the home recipes of amateur kielbasa makers and help crown the winner of the Kielbasa Cook Off.
o Other foods available for purchase will be kapusta, mizeria, Polish placek and pączki, beer and soda available too.,
o There'll be polka music to enjoy as you select from the many amateur kielbasa makers from all over the Great Lakes area.
o Admission is $5 per person and $3 for PACT members, children 5 and under free.
o Money raised by the Kielbasa Cook-Off will go to fund PACT’s Capital Campaign to help fund the development of a Polish-American Community Center in the Toledo area.
· Sunday | Glass City Record Show | Knights of Columbus | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
o It's here - the first record show of 2019! Pick up your favorite vinyl in 45, 33 or 78 format, or some CDs for the less old-school fans.
o Lots of new dealers along with your longtime favorites!
o Admission ONLY $1.
· Sunday | CommUNITY Film Fest Premiere Event | Maumee Indoor Theatre | 2 - 5 p.m.
o This unique event is free and open to the public.
o The mission is to promote inclusion and celebrate everyday lives of people of all abilities.
o Come celebrate our CommUNITY!
