Former mayor remembered with memorial blood drive

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police officers, city workers and even the mayor spent time today remembering Former Mayor D. Michael Collins with a memorial blood drive.
Collins died in office in 2015.
Former Mayor Collins’ widow Sandy described her husband as someone who didn’t like frills and fanfare, so honoring her husband while saving lives makes sense.
"Mike always worried about the blood supply being low and for that reason, he was a contributor of blood himself," Collins said.
Collins spent decades as a police officer serving 10 years as the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association President. The TPPA hall served as host for Wednesday’s blood drive.
First responders were large contributors of blood at the drive along with current Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.
“Doing it as a mayor to honor a previous mayor who died while in office, it takes on for me a tone of duty and responsibility,” Kapszukiewicz said.
Kapszukiewicz saw this event as a small sample of all the contributions Collins made to the city.
“He wasn’t just a mayor, he spent his entire adult life in service to Toledo. He was a police officer, before that he was a Marine,” Kapszukiewicz said.
