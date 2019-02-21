First Alert: Weekend Rain And Wind

TOLEDO (WTOL) - As the weekend approaches we’re keeping a close eye on what will be a fast moving spring-like rain maker. Gusty winds are very likely along with a brief warm-up late Saturday Night into Sunday Morning.
The highest chances for rain will be Saturday late afternoon and evening as a warm front moves in from the south. This will bring the warmest air in Saturday night into Sunday morning where highs will push into the 50′s.
The warm-up will be short lived as a cold front crashes the party Sunday morning bringing another round of showers and very gusty winds. Wind gusts to 50 mph will likely, sustained winds will be near 30 mph.
With the soaking rain showers loosening up roots some power outages and downed trees will be possible with these type of gusty winds. The strongest winds will start to slacken as we get into Sunday evening with a big improvement by Monday morning.
