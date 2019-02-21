First Alert Forecast: Dry, pleasant weather returns

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A mainly cloudy start to the day is expected with temperatures near 30 degrees.
A slow decrease in the clouds will be expected into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. It will be dry and mild today.
Dry weather and more sunshine into Friday with highs in the low 40s.
Rain will be likely on Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures early in the day will be chilly, but will likely soar into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees after dark on Saturday.
A FIRST ALERT DAY on Sunday as it will turn windy and colder. Winds will gust to 50 mph with possible wind damage and power outages.
