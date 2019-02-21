Cedar Point unveils first part of new “Forbidden Frontier” attraction

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Last year, Cedar Point announced that their Dinosaur Alive exhibit is going extinct.
But the park will soon replace that with a new attraction called Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island.
Cedar Point says this attraction will challenge you both physically, and the goal is to try to solve the secrets of the frontier through an adventure map.
The new exhibit will be open this summer, but Cedar Point is giving fans a sneak peek of the first part of Forbidden Frontier.
Check it out here:
