Whitmer High School students work with surgical robots

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Students at Whitmer high school got a unique hands on experience with surgical robots. The Toledo Clinic spoke with students about robotic surgery and even let the students use some of the robots.
Whitmer high school students learned how technology is changing the way surgeons do their jobs on Wednesday.
Students got hands on experience on robotic surgery equipment and learned how they improve the quality of life for patients.
“I think it’s cool to see just how the field is developing and just how more advanced it’s getting, so I’m intrigued to see what our future holds for us,” said Whitmer student Rhegyn Blood.
“I think it’s really great in our program, giving the students the opportunity so young really helps them a lot” said another student.
Getting students excited about a career in health care is one of Dr. Sareth Palakodeti’s goals. She’s a surgeon at the Toledo Clinic.
“There are plenty of people in health care, what we need is the young folks, the innovators. We need those people in surgery. We need those people in medicine to make our career better and to make our field better. And ultimately it’s all about the patient,” said Dr. Palakodeti.
The Toledo clinic is the only outpatient surgery center in Ohio that’s able to perform robotics surgery. This can decrease pain for patients and allow them to go home the same day as their surgery.
“Instead of taking a patient to the hospital and having them stay in the hospital and recover for a few days, they get to go home. If I take someone’s gall bladder out, they’re going home the same day,” said Palakodeti.
