Sylvania continues search for water source

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s one of the biggest issues facing Sylvania leaders; where to get water when their contract with Toledo expires.
Sylvania officials originally wanted the Toledo Area Water Authority or TAWA, but when the deal was changed they knew they needed to explore all the options available to them.
The search through those multiple options has been long and intense, but they feel it’s worth it to do right by their residents and businesses.
"We're going to take this opportunity to negotiate the best deal we can and not be sharing resources with the owners of the water plant that we don't have too," said Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough.
While they aren’t counting out the option to say with Toledo and the Collins Water Treatment Plant, they are looking at other water sources too, like the Michindoh Aquifer.
At Tuesday’s council meeting they unanimously approved an additional $12,500 to fund the second phase of testing at the aquifer to see if it’s a viable resource.To date Sylvania, has committed more than $47,000 to the study, but more could be needed if all proves successful as it has so far.
“We’ll take this step and if it’s successful we may take a few more steps to give enough to the hydrologists so they can scientifically model what that aquifer looks like and what kind of water it can produce,” said Mayor Stough. “Because we don’t want to take any missteps and start taking water from other communities.”
While negotiations for a regional deal have been ongoing, Sylvania leaders said they still haven’t seen rate or contract proposals from the City of Toledo. This is part of why they and other neighboring suburbs are continuing their search for a water source and redundant option.
"Our contract runs through 2028," said Stough. "We have time to do this in a methodical way and to find the best solution, not just for us, not just for the suburban communities, but Toledo's residents as well."
While 2028 seems far away, leaders know it’s important to make a decision soon as changes may be needed to their systems.
Mayor Stough said they have a few more negotiation meetings where he will continue to fight for what’s best for his town. He hopes to have more answers in the next several months.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.