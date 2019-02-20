11 Investigates: Seneca Co. officials to vote on future of Sunny Farms Landfill

TOLEDO (WTOL) - For years, residents near Fostoria have complained about smells coming from the nearby Sunny Farms Landfill. With a big vote looming on the site’s future, investigator Brian Dugger has been digging into the controversy.
Five hundred and then acres; that’s the size of the Sunny Farms Landfill, whose towering mounds of trash stand out in the normally flat farmlands of Seneca County.
But it’s not just the physical stature of the site that looms as a behemoth in the community, Sunny Farms contributes millions to the region and is controlled by Tunnel Hill Partners, the largest integrated waste-by-rail operator in the United States.
Many of the nearly 500 residents who attended a recent forum at Tiffin Columbian High School demanded that the site be shut down because of noxious hydrogen sulfide gas that continues to escape from the site.
Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer said it isn’t that simple. Her board will vote on the landfill’s license next Thursday. She said rejecting the license would result in the Ohio EPA taking over.
“If we deny the license, we turn it over to them, and they would be in charge. We really do not have the authority or the jurisdiction to say, shut it down,” Schweitzer said.
But, according to the EPA, that is not true. In an email to WTOL, Ohio EPA media relations manager James Lee said, “If the county denies the license, and the landfill loses on appeal, the facility cannot continue to operate.”
In a followup phone call, Schweitzer tried to clarify her comments, which she repeated several times in her initial interview with WTOL.
“The situation we are in right now, I meant right now, right now, we cannot deny. Right now, until we have our next meeting, we can’t deny, unless it’s voted on by the board to do so,” she said.
Ben Nutter, a spokesman for Sunny Farms, was adamant that the license would be renewed.
“There’s no reason they should not renew the license,” Nutter said.
But for the last five years, the company has been cited several times by the EPA for odor issues, peaking at the end of last year when a hydrogen sulfide reading of more than 200 parts per million was registered. The Ohio Department of Health recommends 15 parts per million.
But Nutter took WTOL on a tour of the landfill and showcased high-tech equipment that is being used to treat hydrogen sulfide before it escapes the landfill.
“Moving down the road a couple months, there will be few times that Sunny Farms has issues with odor. I am confident that we will stay ahead of it,” Nutter said.
Ohio EPA spokesman Dina Pierce said that Sunny Farms has made obvious efforts to control the odors and to meet the deadlines of the EPA.
“We have been out there a couple times since January 31. They are on track to meet the deadlines. They are doing the work,” Pierce said.
If they continue to do the work, it will be a financial benefit to Seneca County and the state. Ohio makes nearly $2 million a year off the landfill; money that is used for inspectors and monitors. Seneca County makes $700,000 a year; again, money used to monitor the landfill.
Some residents have questioned how the two regulating agencies can make money from the business they are charged with monitoring. The revenue collected is 20 percent of the Seneca County General Health District’s annual budget.
“Are there other entities, other than Sunny Farms, that provide money in proportion to Sunny Farms? Off the top of my head, there is not," Schweitzer said.
Next Thursday, the county will have to decide if they are willing to take the first step in cutting off that income source. Schweitzer said it is a tough decision.
“I wish you could get inside and feel the frustration I do sometimes. I’m a citizen here, too. I don’t like the idea of anything that might harm people’s health," Schweitzer said.
It’s a tough situation for everyone involved, and there are tough decisions ahead.
