Papa John’s is going to put chicken and waffles on a pizza

Author: Ian Hill, DEALBOSS
Published: 8:02 AM EST February 20, 2019
Updated: 8:10 AM EST February 20, 2019
Almost anything can be and has been used as a pizza topping: Fritos, falafel, even lobster. So it's understandable that the task of creating a new pizza can seem bit overwhelming.
When it decided to create a new pizza, Papa John’s turned to its customers and fans and held a vote.
Chicken and waffles beat out huevos rancheros and something called the un-pizza, according to the Tweet Tuesday from Papa John's. In a follow-up Tweet, Papa John's said the new pizza would feature crispy chicken, waffle crumbles, bacon, cheese and a drizzle of spicy honey.
Papa John's said the pizza would be available later this year; a price was not immediately available.
The announcement generated a few questions and some enthusiasm on Twitter.
