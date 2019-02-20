Ottawa Hills superintendent announces resignation

OTTAWA HILLS (WTOL) - Ottawa Hills Local Schools superintendent Kevin Mills announced his resignation Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Mills is resigning to join the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA), a statewide group representing Ohio superintendents and other top administrators.
He will now serve as BASA’s Director of Government Relations, where he will focus on state legislature and seek to influence legislation that affects Ohio’s public schools.
As superintendent of Ottawa Hills, the school has been consistently ranked as Ohio’s top school district. Ottawa Hills is the only district to receive all A’s for four consecutive years on the Ohio Department of Education’s Local Report Card.
“I am especially thankful to the Board members who placed their faith in me to lead this school system on a daily basis, giving me the freedom to create a culture of continuous improvement in a supportive environment,” Dr. Miller said. “The results speak for themselves.”
Dr. Miller began his career as a junior high and high school English teacher at Wayne Trace before moving into principal roles. He also served as superintendent for Hicksville Local Schools for seven years before joining Ottawa Hills in 2010.
Earlier this year, Dr. Miller was also named BASA’s “Superintendent of the Year.” He has spent 36 years as an educator and administrator.
"It has been my honor and privilege to lead Ottawa Hills Local Schools over the past nine years,” Dr. Miller said. “The district has grown in many wonderful ways during that time, and we can all take great pride in that.”
His last day with the district is July 31. The school has not yet announced plans regarding the search-replacement process.
