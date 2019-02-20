One dead after 3-car crash in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY (WTOL) - One person is dead following a three-car crash in Henry County on Tuesday.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on US Route 6 near County Road R in Napoleon Township.
Police say a vehicle headed westbound, driven by 25-year-old Felesha Mcmahon of Napoleon, collided with a vehicle headed eastbound on US 6.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle was ejected from the car and later pronounced deceased by the Henry County coroner, while Mcmahon was taken to St. Vincent’s by air ambulance with unknown injuries, according to police.
The identity of the deceased driver has not yet been released.
Police say a third vehicle driven by 55-year-old Bruce Irwin of Stryker then approached the scene after the crash and hit one of the vehicles involved in the initial crash. Police say Irwin declined medical treatment on scene.
The crash is under investigation.
