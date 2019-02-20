Ohio gas taxes could skyrocket to pay for road and bridge repairs

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Gas prices in Ohio could go up even more if Governor Mike DeWinne gets his way and ends up increasing the gas tax to fix Ohio roads and bridges.
“We’re already overtaxed as it is and, you know, most of the people are broke,” said Steven Jackson of Toledo.
ODOT said they’re currently facing a billion-dollar deficit. A penny increase would bring in 67 million dollars in revenue, meaning it could take a 22 to 24 cent increase, on top of the existing 28 cents, to get them where they say they need to be.
“It’s unfortunately going to be a big kick in the pants because government really hasn’t adjusted this rate in so long that construction costs have gone through the roof since the last time taxes were adjusted, so it’s really going to kick hard,” said Patrick Dehaan, Senior Petroleum Analyst at Gas Buddy.
“It’s going to mess up people’s transportation,” said Jasmine Jackson of Toledo. “Now I’m trying to make it to work and I don’t even have enough gas to get there.”
Steven Jackson said they should reverse the tactic and tax the gas companies instead of the general public.
However, Pat Lewandowski says the money to fix the roads needs to come from somewhere.
“I’m not happy about it because I have five trucks on the road every day of the week but if that’s what it takes to get our roads in shape and people traveling safely, it’s okay by me,” said Lewandowski.
According to the API, the American Petroleum Institute, Ohio’s combined tax of state, federal and local tax is about 46 and a half cents a gallon. Michigan is at 57 cents and Indiana’s at 61 cents. This increase would put Ohio from one of the lowest in the Great Lakes states to among the higher.
Governor DeWinne plans on breaking down his first two-year transportation budget on Thursday.
