Lonzo Rivers sentenced to life in prison for murder of Dakota Rogers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 25-year-old man.
Lonzo Rivers was found guilty of murdering 25-year-old Dakota Rogers in 2017.
Earlier this month, a jury convicted Rivers or murder, but found him not guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
Rivers claimed the shooting was in self defense, saying he thought Rogers was pulling a gun on him.
The two were meeting at a south Toledo gas station to exchange money for an alleged sex tape.
Rivers said he went to the meeting to find out who was blackmailing him. Prosecutors argued that Rivers intentionally set that meeting to lay a trap for Rogers.
The judge who handed down the sentence told Rivers that the blackmail held no threat to his life and did not justify his killing Rogers.
Rivers is eligible for parole after 18 years.
