Katie Holmes to speak at UT spring commencement

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo-native Katie Holmes is set to return home to give the spring commencement address to University of Toledo graduates.
Holmes will speak for the undergraduate ceremony on May 4, according to the university.
Holmes is most well-known for her role as Joey Potter in the TV series “Dawson’s Creek." She has also appeared in numerous other movies and has Broadway experience as well, along with her fashion line, Homles & Yang.
She was also famously married to Tom Cruise for almost a decade.
The university says her father and brother are graduates of the UT college of law.
