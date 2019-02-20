Investigators seeking tips regarding two arsons at same address in Swanton

SWANTON (WTOL) - Officials are looking for information regarding two arson fires in Swanton that both occurred on Feb. 17.
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau says the fires were intentionally set at two homes at 2170 South Berkey Southern Road at the Arrowhead Lake manufactured home community.
The first fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. at the home on Lot 134. Officials say the home was fully engulfed by the time fire crews arrived and the home was deemed a total loss.
About 20 minutes later, a second fire was reported at the same address on Lot 180. This fire resulted in minimal damage to the home and was not a result of the fire spreading from the first incident.
Anyone with information about these fires should call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Springfield Township Fire Department at 419-865-3959.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the fires.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office, Springfield Township Fire Department and Lucas County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.
