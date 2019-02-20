FIRST ALERT: A Spring Preview This Weekend

FIRST ALERT: A Spring Preview This Weekend
By Robert Shiels | February 20, 2019 at 4:49 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 4:49 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) -

*Thursday/Friday: dry weather expected

*Saturday: rain showers may be heavy

*ALERT DAY Sunday: a very windy day

Tonight: rain ending, winds shifting to west and increasing to 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Lows drop to near 30.

Thursday: mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs near 40.

Friday: partly sunny, highs into the 40s. An east breeze will keep things a bit cooler near the lake and bay.

Saturday: south winds warm late day highs to near 60 degrees. Heavy rain showers will become likely, especially into the nighttime.

ALERT DAY Sunday: a very windy day with temperatures falling. A few scattered showers are possible with winds gusting over 40 mph at times.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.