FIRST ALERT: A Spring Preview This Weekend

*Thursday/Friday: dry weather expected
*Saturday: rain showers may be heavy
*ALERT DAY Sunday: a very windy day
Tonight: rain ending, winds shifting to west and increasing to 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Lows drop to near 30.
Thursday: mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs near 40.
Friday: partly sunny, highs into the 40s. An east breeze will keep things a bit cooler near the lake and bay.
Saturday: south winds warm late day highs to near 60 degrees. Heavy rain showers will become likely, especially into the nighttime.
ALERT DAY Sunday: a very windy day with temperatures falling. A few scattered showers are possible with winds gusting over 40 mph at times.
