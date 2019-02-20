FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter Weather Advisory through midday; morning snow, slippery travel

TOLEDO (WTOL) - First Alert Day! Snow will become steady this morning with bursts of moderate snow through rush hour. Travel will become poor in areas where the snow persists.
Accumulations may range from 1″ or less to the north, up to 3″ to the south. Delays will be possible this morning.
Temperatures will rise above freezing by mid morning with a brief transition to freeing rain. All rain showers this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.
Dry and quiet weather will be expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The weekend turns considerably warmer with highs in the 50s into late Saturday and early Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.