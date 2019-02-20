FBI looking for potential victims in Bitconnect coin investigation

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you were involved with a cryptocurrency called Bitconnect coin, the FBI is looking for you.
The FBI says they are looking for potential victims of the scheme, which began in Nov. 2016 and crashed in January 2018.
The FBI says BCC crashed after two U.S. state-level securities regulators issued public letters warning investors of the Ponzi-type nature of Bitconnect. Bitconnect then shut down its exchange for BCC, eliminating the market for cryptocurrency and stranding investors with near-worthless currency.
Due to the nature of cryptocurrency, the FBI says it is difficult to know investors’ true identities.
If you were an investor in Bitconnect, the FBI asks that you complete a brief questionnaire. This would be useful in the federal assessment of the matter and would identify you as a BCC investor and/or potential victim.
Based on the responses you provide, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.
The loss amount is estimated between $2.5 and $3.5 billion among victims worldwide.
The FBI says the first potential victim that reached out to them is from Ohio.
