DORA expanded for Fire and Ice in Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo has expanded its “Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area” for the Fire and Ice Festival, meaning you’ll be able to bring drinks to Promenade Park.
It's exciting for local businesses that participate in DORA and are only a few blocks away.
"On the other side of the Huntington Center, we're a little less known, but we've had great experience with the DORA cups for sales for the walking events," Jeremy Hartle, Owner of Jed's Downtown said.
Hartle said it’s been a great way for people to learn about his business, since it’s been here less than a year.
Established businesses like the Blarney have also seen a positive impact.
"I think it's key if there's great events downtown to take advantage of it business-wise," Bill Kline, General Manager of the Blarney said.
Kline’s not expecting too many DORA customers, since it’s a bit far away from Promenade Park, but Hartle is hoping for the exact opposite.
"I think you're only going to see more of it when City Council opens these ups for Fire and Ice because people can walk their drinks another two blocks or three blocks to their other favorite business establishment," Hartle said.
City Council President Matt Cherry said this is a good “testing of the waters” to see how successful DORA can be during special events.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.