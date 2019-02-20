Construction season on the horizon

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - You may have noticed some overnight road construction happening on I-475.
Spring starts in 29 days but we don’t have to wait that long for construction season. With spring-like weather working its way in here and there, this year, rather than dandelions, orange barrels may seem to be sprouting up as the first signs of the season.
I caught up with ODOT today to find out when and where we'll have to keep a watchful eye out for their workers.
Pam Shanks said she tries to check the OHGO app before she leaves the house to know where crews might be, but regardless, always keeps a watchful eye.
“In town I see potholes, but the interstates seem to be pretty good,” she said.
She would know, Pam has commuted from west Toledo to Bowling Green on a daily basis for years.
Surely, no one is looking forward to slow downs caused by construction, but the end result means having wider roads that are easier on our vehicles.
When talking to drivers, some mentioned that the less construction workers have to be concerned about their safety with traffic whizzing by, the more quickly and efficiently they can complete the projects and get out of everyone's way.
While those workers are out there, it is the law to make sure you're giving them plenty of room to get the job done. State law clearly outlines that if you see flashing lights, for safety purposes, move over or at least slow down.
Reghan Waltmire is a student at Bowling Green State University and with area construction a staple on Wooster Street, she has become familiar with what to do when entering a construction zone. Safety is a priority.
“Whenever there is a delay, or even when you do see the guys on the side of the road, see their lights, you’ve just got to know to slow down, move over, and just take as many precautions and watch for other drivers as well,” she said.
Last night’s construction on I-475 from Hill Ave. headed south to Dorr St. falls under the category of bridge pavement repairs. Bridges are generally made of concrete, not asphalt, and with the freeze/thaw cycle, ODOT workers pay more attention to the potential for major potholes to appear. That stretch of road is part of an upcoming widening project starting in 2020 but, in the meantime, it needs to be maintained.
"Especially with this winter of cold, warm, cold, warm, we’re seeing a lot of that pavement breaking up. Unfortunately, we’re going to see more of that bridge deck patching, so that we can keep it up so that we don’t have any major blowouts of potholes,” said ODOT spokesperson, Rebecca Dangelo.
ODOT officials said that as we head into March,we’re going to see more road construction projects picking back up.
That includes the I-75 corridor heading into downtown Toledo where lane shifts may become a regular occurrence as work ramps up in warmer weather. They expect to keep two lanes open at all times, but the width and location are subject to change.
To minimize the impact of delays, as much of this work as possible will be done at night during the week.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.