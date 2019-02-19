Your GO-TO GUIDE to the Fire + Ice Festival

By Malena Caruso | February 19, 2019 at 5:51 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 5:51 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Here’s everything you need to know for Fire + Ice Festival:

It starts Thursday, February 21 and lasts until Saturday, February 23.

The festival is free and open to the public. The Great Downtown Soup Cook-off is on Saturday at noon with an admission of $5 which benefits Lucas Country Children Services.

The festival area will be included in the temporarily expanded DORA (downtown refreshment area).

Parking: ProMedica Depot and all downtown parking lots and garage will be available and will cost is $5 and up. Street parking at meters is always free.

Beverages and Food: Food Trucks, Rosie’s Rolling Chef, Smashdawgz Food Truck, Nic and Nino Street Food Trucks. Food Trucks set their own pricing. Drinks will range from $3 to $6 (non-alcoholic & alcoholic).

Restrooms: Near Water Street and Madison

Below are the suggested highlights and schedule of events for the festival:

Thursday, February 21, 2019 5-7 p.m.

  • The Blarney Irish Pub Hot Chocolate & S’mores station
  •  Super Games Escape Room
  •  Heavy Meta Fire Breathing Dragon
  •  Fire Eaters, Jugglers, magicians, stilt walkers and other performers
  •  Corn Hole, Ring Toss, Skeet Ball – all made from ice sculptures!

Friday, February 22, 2019

  •  6 – 7 p.m. Toledo Walleye Mascot
  •  7:30 p.m. Art Dedication of Natalie Lanese mural in the lower level garage
  •  8 – 9 p.m. Oliver Hazard Concert – lower level garage
  • The Blarney Irish Pub Hot Chocolate & S’mores station
  •  Super Games Escape Room
  •  Heavy Meta Fire Breathing Dragon
  •  Fire Eaters, Jugglers, magicians, stilt walkers and other performers
  •  Corn Hole, Ring Toss, Skeet Ball – all made from ice sculptures!

Friday, February 22, 2019 4-9 p.m.

  •  12 p.m. Great Soup Cook-off in Geo Tent
  •  12 – 6 p.m. DJ One Tyme
  •  12 – 9 p.m. Ice Graffiti Wall
  •  12 – 9 p.m. Ultraparty Zipline
  •  7:30 – 8:30 p.m. The Tacketts concert – lower level garage
  •  8:40 – 9 p.m. FIREWORKS SHOW
  • The Blarney Irish Pub Hot Chocolate & S’mores station
  •  Super Games Escape Room
  •  Heavy Meta Fire Breathing Dragon
  •  Fire Eaters, Jugglers, magicians, stilt walkers and other performers
  •  Corn Hole, Ring Toss, Skeet Ball – all made from ice sculptures!

