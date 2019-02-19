Your GO-TO GUIDE to the Fire + Ice Festival

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Here’s everything you need to know for Fire + Ice Festival:
It starts Thursday, February 21 and lasts until Saturday, February 23.
The festival is free and open to the public. The Great Downtown Soup Cook-off is on Saturday at noon with an admission of $5 which benefits Lucas Country Children Services.
The festival area will be included in the temporarily expanded DORA (downtown refreshment area).
Parking: ProMedica Depot and all downtown parking lots and garage will be available and will cost is $5 and up. Street parking at meters is always free.
Beverages and Food: Food Trucks, Rosie’s Rolling Chef, Smashdawgz Food Truck, Nic and Nino Street Food Trucks. Food Trucks set their own pricing. Drinks will range from $3 to $6 (non-alcoholic & alcoholic).
Restrooms: Near Water Street and Madison
Below are the suggested highlights and schedule of events for the festival:
Thursday, February 21, 2019 5-7 p.m.
- The Blarney Irish Pub Hot Chocolate & S’mores station
- Super Games Escape Room
- Heavy Meta Fire Breathing Dragon
- Fire Eaters, Jugglers, magicians, stilt walkers and other performers
- Corn Hole, Ring Toss, Skeet Ball – all made from ice sculptures!
Friday, February 22, 2019
- 6 – 7 p.m. Toledo Walleye Mascot
- 7:30 p.m. Art Dedication of Natalie Lanese mural in the lower level garage
- 8 – 9 p.m. Oliver Hazard Concert – lower level garage
- The Blarney Irish Pub Hot Chocolate & S’mores station
- Super Games Escape Room
- Heavy Meta Fire Breathing Dragon
- Fire Eaters, Jugglers, magicians, stilt walkers and other performers
- Corn Hole, Ring Toss, Skeet Ball – all made from ice sculptures!
Friday, February 22, 2019 4-9 p.m.
- 12 p.m. Great Soup Cook-off in Geo Tent
- 12 – 6 p.m. DJ One Tyme
- 12 – 9 p.m. Ice Graffiti Wall
- 12 – 9 p.m. Ultraparty Zipline
- 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. The Tacketts concert – lower level garage
- 8:40 – 9 p.m. FIREWORKS SHOW
- The Blarney Irish Pub Hot Chocolate & S’mores station
- Super Games Escape Room
- Heavy Meta Fire Breathing Dragon
- Fire Eaters, Jugglers, magicians, stilt walkers and other performers
- Corn Hole, Ring Toss, Skeet Ball – all made from ice sculptures!
