Toledo Lucas County Library honors Clyde Scoles

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Lucas County Library family is honoring their director of more than 30 years.
Clyde Scoles passed away unexpectedly at the age of 69 on Friday.
“Still in shock, feeling very sad. I’ve been with the library for more than 30 years and he’s been my director my entire career,” said Nancy Eames, director of youth services for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
Scoles served as the library’s director since 1985. Co-workers remember his love for Dr. Seuss, forward thinking mind and passion for youth education.
He was big part in launching the “Ready to Read” campaign that prepares children for school.
“Over those years we’ve already reached thousands of families and parents, helping kids and families know what they need to be ready for school,” said Eames.
Additionally, he made sure the library changed over time in order to keep up with public interest.
“He was such a forward thinking man. He always looked ahead, was very aware of what was coming down the road and he helped us stay out in front of things,” said Eames.
Clyde was set to retire in June.
Right now, the library is working on a plan the future, but says operations will go on as normal.
“We are working to keep the library moving along as we usually do, which is something the director would’ve wanted us to do,” said library deputy director, Jason Kucsma.
As the entire library staff turns the next page of their story with the opening of the Mott Branch and renovated downtown library, they know Scoles’s legacy is there.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.