Study: most successful women surround themselves with other women

Author: TEGNA Staff
Published: 8:48 AM EST February 19, 2019
Updated: 8:53 AM EST February 19, 2019
Women who have a female-dominated inner circle are more likely to work their way into high-ranking leadership positions. That's according to a study from Northwestern University and the University of Notre Dame.
Researchers discovered that more than 75 percent of high-ranking women maintained a female-dominated inner circle or strong ties to two or three women with whom they frequently communicated, according to a press release announcing the results.
Men who had a more extensive network, regardless of how many men or women were in it, were more likely to earn a high-ranking position.
The study, titled "A network’s gender composition and communication pattern predict women’s leadership success,” is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
