Stretching Your Dollar: Getting more out of your 401(k)

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A new rule by the IRS let’s you add another $500 to your 401(k) at work; up to $19,000 a year.
What does that mean for you and your retirement income?
Most pensions are long gone, but you still have to build that nest egg while there’s time.
Cue your employer.
Between social security and retirement programs, most of us will need 75 percent of our working income to live comfortably.
How do you get there? Contributing up to $19,000 annually to a 401(k)? That’s pretty steep for most of us, but try adding just $500 more this year, you’ll be amazed what that can do.
“We have rising health care costs. People are living longer and those pension plans just aren’t available anymore. So, that extra $500 can go along way over time to help supplement your retirement needs,” said Callie Jacoby of PNC Bank Wealth Management.
Don’t believe it? Thing about this: $500 a year is just $10 a week. Over 30 years at just 7 percent interest, when you retire that’s an extra $100,000 over what you were saving anyway!
“Ways people can look for additional funds; I look at different ways to look at contributing toward retirement. If you get a raise, consider putting that towards your retirement plan, a way to capture that additional $500. Also, if you are not taking advantage of all matching dollars in your 401(k); that’s easy money...free money. So, look to take advantage of at least the minimum to get that much from your employer,” Jacoby said.
Remember, if you don’t have a 401(k) at work, you can start your own IRA at any financial institution and make regular contributions. You’ll thank yourself later!
