Stink bugs may be gone now, but they’ll be back

TOLEDO (WTOL) - All the cold weather the Toledo area recently experienced may have killed those pesky stink bugs, but don’t get too excited.
As many as 95 percent of unprotected stink bugs could be killed during extreme cold.
The bugs that are alive have hunkered down by now.
One expert says he’s skeptical this year’s bitter cold will have much of an effect.
“They’ll find places to hide. Logs, under bark, any place where they can get some protection from the elements,” explained Brian Kuemin, an associate certified entomologist.
Biologists say after the stink bugs are inside, they’re already saving energy for the spring.
