Spring is around the corner, see what’s new at Carruth Studio

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s become well-known across the country and around the world.
George Carruth’s stone plaques and garden sculptures are a great gift idea for any occasion.
What started as scenes and sculptures hand carved from stone are now produced by the thousands in the shop in Waterville, Ohio.
Carruth said he puts out roughly 15 new designs each year. What he loves most is getting feedback from his loyal customers about what they’d love to see; like when the Original Tony Packo’s commissioned Carruth to create a limited edition “Tony Packo’s Pickle” plaque sold exclusively at their restaurants.
The Carruth Studio located in downtown Waterville since 1995 will have three new designs for spring: a bunny, daffodils and a bird scene.
Watch for a March open house to come and check out the studio.
Mark your calendars for April 13 and come to Carruth Studios because George will be signing his work. You can even bring in items you’ve had for years!
