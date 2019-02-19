Neighbors push back against Zen Buddhist Temple being built in neighborhood

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It wasn’t such a beautiful day in the neighborhood for neighbors living on and around Emmajean Road in west Toledo.
After receiving a letter informing them a Zen Buddhist Temple was to be built on their street, neighbors weren’t pleased.
Property owner Michael Leizerman, who plans on donating the land for the temple, and will be living on 20 acres of land within feet of where it will be, says neighbors don’t have anything to worry about.
“One thing I can tell you is if the Zen Buddhist Temple of Toledo is in this space, we will fight tooth and nail with the neighborhood as part of the neighbors to prevent those streets from ever being connected,” said Leizerman.
However, things got heated at a meeting Monday night to help ease nerves of neighbors.
“If you’re using the streets, that we all pay taxes on, that we currently feel like aren’t getting serviced as it is, and we add traffic to that,” said one resident. “It’s not just the two of you now it’s the 30 other people who are not paying taxes on that, as well."
“He has 20 acres where he can go back and seclude himself in,” said Brenda Watkins. “We don’t have that luxury. We’re right on the front line.”
At times, the meeting got so heated, city council members Larry Sykes and Tyrone Riley had to step in and calm the neighbors down.
As of right now, the land has not officially been donated, and the city has yet to grant a permit.
Neighbors say they’ll stop at nothing to make sure that doesn’t happen.
“We’re going to do whatever we can to try to prevent this, “said Watkins. “We welcome him as a neighbor, but we don’t want a temple in our neighborhood. Regardless of what the religious affiliation is.”
