Mother arrested for leaving children at home while she went to Burger King, set fire to dumpster

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo mother is behind bars after leaving her children at home while going to Burger King and setting a dumpster on fire at the restaurant.
Police say 26-year-old Lashauwna Tucker left her 4-year-old and 6-year-old children home alone while they were sleeping and went to Burger King where their father was working.
Tucker allegedly went to the restaurant to get money from the child’s father.
While she was there, police say she tried to get into the kitchen area of the store after being told to leave.
Police say she also set fire to the dumpster at the store.
Tucker is charged with endangering children, arson and criminal trespassing.
She is being arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Tuesday.
