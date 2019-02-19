Local restaurant hosts benefit for 7-month-old suffering from rare disease

TOLEDO (WTOL) - You always want what’s best for your child, and one local family is doing everything in their power to help their 7-month-old son recover his severe medical issues.
Megan Smith was 22 weeks pregnant when she learned her son would have only a 50/50 shot at life. Doctor’s discovered he had a rare disease called encephalocele, a neural tube defect in which the skull doesn’t close properly, causing the brain to grow out of the skull.
Smith’s son, Cruzito, is a fighter. He was born weighing little more than 3 lbs., and just one day later, he was faced with his first surgery.
Cruzito’s journey is not over, however. This past September, his family learned their son had also developed craniosyntosis. Craniosyntosis occurs when the fusion of two or more bones of the skull happens too early, causing problems with normal skull and brain growth. This can create a lot of pressure in the head, and could even cause permanent brain damage if not corrected.
At just 7 months old, Cruzito has undergone four surgeries. On April 5, Cruzito will undero yet another eight-hour surgery at the University of Michigan.
His story has touched plenty of members of the Toledo community. In fact, Homeboys Sports Bar and Grille in east Toledo has stepped in to help the cause.
On Saturday, Feb. 23, the restaurant will be hosting a benefit to help Cruzito and his family with mounting medical bills.
The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. and will be featuring music, raffles and taco dinners.
To simply donate, contact Celia Ramirez at 419-409-4060.
Cruzito has a long road ahead of him, but his family remains positive.
You can continue to follow Cruzito’s journey by liking the “Cruz’s Journey” Facebook page.
